Polish general to head EU training mission for Ukrainian troops

Jerzy Muszyński/PAP

Piotr Trytek, a Polish general, was on Thursday appointed operational commander of a European Union training mission for Ukrainian soldiers, PAP has confirmed.

The news was first reported by Polish private radio broadcaster RMF FM.

Trytek is currently the commander of the 11th ‘Lubuska’ Armoured Cavalry Division. He has served in Polish missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Last week, the EU Council agreed to set up the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine). According to the European Council’s website, “the aim of the mission is to contribute to enhancing the military capability of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to effectively conduct military operations, in order to allow Ukraine to defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians.”

The mission will be headquartered in Brussels and will have two operational commands, in Poland and Germany. Most of the training will take place in Poland