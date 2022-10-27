Pulse of Culture 27.10

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at the 2022 Jazz Jamboree taking place in Warsaw.

Jazz Jamboree is one of the oldest jazz festivals in Europe. The first edition took place in Warsaw’s Stodoła music club in 1958, back then under the name Jazz 1958. The following year it changed its name to Jazz Jamboree and the name has not changed since.

This episode also looked at the 27th edition of the International Ballet Festival of Havana, Cuba. The event is to showcase approximately 20 classical and modern ballet performances.

Other events covered in this episode include the “Serpentine” exhibition in Vilnius, “The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold” exhibition in London and the Comic Book festival in Portugal.