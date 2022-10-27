Russian hackers attack Israeli parliament’s website

The Kremlin-linked Russian hacking group XakNet has claimed responsibility for a DDoS cyber attack on the Israeli parliament’s (Knesset) website in revenge for Israel providing intelligence information on Iranian drones to Ukraine, the Israel Today website reported on Thursday.

Knesset staff identified the attack on Sunday night and quickly restored the website to full functionality, Israel Today stated.

A Message from Russia? 🧵👇

As reported by @yaronavraham, a pro-Russian hacktivist group, XakNet, targeted the Knesset website w/a DDoS attack – essentially flooding the website with so much traffic that it crashed. The attack occurred Sun. night (Oct 23) & was quickly mitigated. pic.twitter.com/7fmBXuSuBx

— Moshe Kwiat – موسى كويات – משה קוויאט (@mokwi8) October 26, 2022

A DDoS attack denies service to the website’s clients by overwhelming the website’s server with an unusual amount of internet traffic.

Polish Senate website also under attack

“On Thursday, October 27 before noon, a DDoS attack on the servers maintaining the Polish Senate’s website took place,” the Senate’s press service reported. “The attack came from multiple directions, including from the territory of the Russian Federation.” the press service added.

The Senate launched security procedures and reinstated its online service soon after the attack was detected.

On Wednesday, the Senate adopted a resolution declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime and calling on the international community to support the International Criminal Court in investigating people responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukraine-Israeli cooperation deepens

News about the Knesset being attacked broke after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Wednesday that his government had received intelligence from Jerusalem and that cooperation between Ukraine and Israel had become more intense.

"New York Times has stated in the beginning of the week that Israel shared intelligence data with Ukraine about Iranian kamikaze drones, is this information true?"- @ZelenskyyUa was asked.

He said that Israeli and Ukrainian intelligence services have started cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wRLhysSRmz

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 26, 2022

However, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz stressed last week, that while Israel supports Ukraine, it will not sell arms to Kyiv, the Israeli news website pointed out.

Israel to reconsider its attitude toward Russia

Israel has avoided supplying arms to Ukraine so as not to irritate Russia, which is the main player in Syria, where the Israeli military has carried out hundreds of attacks in recent years aimed at curbing Iran’s military buildup and transferring weapons to Hezbollah in both Syria itself and Lebanon.

Experts in Israel are now of the opinion that the time has come for the Jewish state to start seeing Russia as an enemy and treating it as such, Israel Today reported.