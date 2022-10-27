Countdown to World Cup 2022: 24 days till the big kick off

A number of Poland’s key squad members suffered a miserable Champions League week, Wojciech Szczęsny and Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus were eliminated, along with Robert Lewandowski’s Barcelona. Only Piotr Zieliński, who was rested for most of Napoli’s mid-week game tasted victory.

Juventus were acrimoniously dumped out of the Champions League following a 4:3 defeat to Portuguese side Benfica. Poland’s Number one Wojciech Szczęsny will want to forget Tuesday evening having conceded four goals in the opening 50 minutes.

There was a silver lining for Szczęsny’s national teammate Arkadiusz Milik nevertheless, when he got on the scoresheet, grabbing the Italian side’s second of the match as they fought back in vain.

The next evening Barcelona faced an uphill struggle for Champions League group qualification against Bayern Munich. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski was keen to make an impact against his former employers. But for the second time this season the German champions kept him and his teammates at bay, dishing out a 0:3 humbling at the Nou Camp.

Following this gameweek the only player from the Poland squad who will appear in the Champions League last 16 is Napoli’s Piotr Zieliński. His side have been in sparkling form, both domestically and in Europe. They saw off Rangers 3:0 on Wednesday evening, a victory that all but seals top spot in group A.

Off the pitch

Away from the action on the pitch, Australia have become the first World Cup finals team to release a collective statement criticising the human rights record of upcoming hosts Qatar.

Sixteen members of Australia’s squad made an appearance in a three-minute video in which they highlighted key issues surrounding the tournament such as the treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ+ community.

Last month sports brand Hummel presented toned-down football kits for the Danish national team to play in at the FIFA 2022 World Cup as a protest against the event being hosted in Qatar.

The trio of kits, which will be worn by Denmark at this year’s World Cup in Qatar, were created by Hummel and the Danish Football Association to criticise Qatar’s human rights record and draw attention to the number of migrant workers who have reportedly died building the event’s stadiums.

Some analysts have suggested that although the decision to host the World Cup in Qatar was highly questionable for a multitude of reasons, the actions of Denmark and now Australia smack of virtue signalling.

Many have put forward the notion that the only meaningful protest would be to withdraw and that making a short video and changing the colour of the kit are merely hollow gestures.