Senate website suffers hacker attack after Russia resolution

The Polish Senate’s website came under multi-directional hacker attack on Thursday morning, including from the Russian Federation, a day after the Senate branded Russia a terrorist regime.

“On Thursday October 27 before noon, a DDoS attack on the servers maintaining the Polish Senate’s website took place,” the Senate’s press service, CIS, reported on Thursday afternoon. “The attack came from multiple directions, including from the territory of the Russian Federation.”

The Senate launched security procedures and reinstated its online service by Thursday afternoon.

Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki said before noon: “I don’t know whether this results from our yesterday’s resolution on declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime or it’s a pure coincidence.”

On Wednesday, the Senate adopted a resolution declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime and calling on the international community to support the International Criminal Court in investigating people responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.