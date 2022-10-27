Polish school in Lithuania forced to close grades 11 and 12

The Longin Komołowski secondary school in Polukun, southern Lithuania has been forced by local authorities to remove pupils of grades 11 and 12 from the school registry due to there being an insufficient number of children. This was opposed for several months by parents, the school community and Polish diplomats.

“The school management by an order of the mayor (of the Trakai region) was forced to remove the children from the school registry. This was done yesterday, and today there was a farewell ceremony for the pupils at the school,” Alina Kowalewska, a councillor of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania – Union of Christian Families (AWPL-ZChR) in the Trakai local government, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Thursday.

What can be done, what is being done

According to Kowalewska, the last two grades of the Polish school could have been preserved had a joint teaching plan with the Lithuanian school in Polukun had been agreed on, but “the goodwill of politicians was lacking”. “In this case, the welfare of the child was not taken into account,” the councillor explained.

“We need to pressure the #Lithuanian local governments to prevent them from discriminating against #Polish schools in #Lithuania”.https://t.co/ZPvcONMdhM

— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) April 4, 2022

The fight to keep the last two classes at the Longin Komołowsky Middle School in Polukun lasted for several months. Letters were sent to Lithuanian institutions, and protests were held in Vilnius and Trakai.

The Polish side intervened more than once. Last week, on Friday, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Tomasz Rzymkowski, among others, met with representatives of the Lithuanian Ministry of Education and the authorities of the Trakai region.

“We want to resolve this dispute,” the minister said at the time. “We do not want the issue of schools to cast a shadow over Polish-Lithuanian relations,” he added.

The subject of the Polish school in Polukun is not yet shelved. Parents are now challenging the decision of removing their children from the school in court.

There are about 70 Polish language schools in Lithuania, attended by more than 12,000 students.