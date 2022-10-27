Most Poles see war in Ukraine as security threat to their country

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Up to 76 percent of Poles believe Russia’s war in Ukraine poses a threat to Poland’s security, a poll has shown.

Of those, 32 percent said that the war is definitely a threat and 42 percent said it is likely a threat, according to a CBOS survey published on Thursday.

Nineteen percent said the hostilities are likely not a threat to Poland and 3 percent believed they posed no threat at all.

The survey also showed that 44 percent of respondents believe that the war would not spill over to other countries whereas 28 percent are convinced that the conflict will escalate and spread beyond Ukraine.

At the same time, 66 percent of Poles are afraid that Russia will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Asked about how they think Russia’s war on Ukraine will end, 27 percent said that Ukraine will have to give up part of its territory to Russia and 26 percent said they believe that Russia will have to withdraw from the territories occupied since February. On the other hand, 3 percent of respondents are convinced that Russia will ultimately subjugate all of Ukraine.

CBOS ran the survey on a sample of 1,041 Poles on October 3-13, 2022.