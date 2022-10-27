Poland has close to 1.2 mln solar energy prosumers

Anna Moskwa said photovoltaic panels — or solar panels as they are often called — promised lower electricity costs amid soaring energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

There are nearly 1.2 million ‘prosumers’ of photovoltaic energy in Poland, the climate and environment minister said on Thursday at a climate conference.

A prosumer is an individual who both consumes and produces energy.

Anna Moskwa said photovoltaic panels — or solar panels as they are often called — promised lower electricity costs amid soaring energy prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

“This shows that our transformation (policy – PAP) is working, as it brings not just environmental, but also financial benefits,” Moskwa said.

She added that with photovoltaic energy it was possible to knock “at least one zero” off electricity bills.

In July Poland introduced a net-billing system for energy prosumers, in which they are active market players.