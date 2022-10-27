Polish, Montenegrin presidents discuss Three Seas, Ukraine

President Andrzej Duda told Montenegrin President Milo Đukanović, during his Thursday visit to Warsaw, that Poland supported Montenegro’s EU ambitions and that he would seek cooperating partner status for Podgorica in the Three Seas Initiative.

Poland’s President said during a press conference that the main topic of the discussion was the current international situation.

President Duda assured his counterpart that Poland was decisively supporting Montenegrin EU ambitions. “We are proponents of an open door” policy, he said.

The Polish President went on to say that he would propose to the Three Seas Initiative members that Montenegro be granted cooperating partner status in the near future. This type of status was first bestowed upon Ukraine in June this year during the Initiative’s summit in Riga. This kind of membership is tailored for countries aspiring for EU membership.

“I would like us to enlarge the Three Seas Initiative as much as possible,” President Duda said.

Also on the discussion table was supporting Montenegro’s military and energy security.

“Supporting the construction of a security system by Montenegro and the defence of Montenegro against external influence, in particular such that could destabilise the situation in Montenegro,” was one of the topics, President Duda said.

Europe must be more active in the Western Balkans region: Đukanović

For his part, President Đukanović highlighted the friendly relations uniting Poland and Montenegro as partner states and thanked his counterpart for supporting Montenegro and the entire region on its way to the EU.

The Montenegrin official confessed that the Western Balkans were ambiguous about the region’s European pursuits. “We can see that European values are less appreciated in the Western Balkans today and one cannot see the clear enthusiasm that used to be present a couple of years ago,” he said.

“We would like to remind the EU and NATO that they in a clear and unequivocal manner demonstrated their policy of preserving European values in the Western Balkans. There is no doubt that the Western Balkans are a region of Europe and anti-European voices must not be allowed to rise in the region because, by devastating the Western Balkans, also they devastate Europe,” he stressed.

“This is why Europe must be more active in our region,” President Đukanović said.

Under the United Right ruling coalition with the Law and Justice (PiS) party at the helm, Poland’s government has been a staunch proponent and facilitator of Balkan states’ EU ambitions whose crowning point would be EU accession.

Montenegro and Poland see eye to eye – Russia must withdraw from Ukraine

The Montenegrin president went on to say that the Russian aggression on Ukraine was one of the main topics during Thursday’s meeting with President Duda. “We touched upon several questions of security with a very thorough assessment of the Russian aggression and the support of Ukraine as an independent state,” he said, adding that “here there are no differences between Poland’s and Montenegro’s stances.”

Having praised Poland’s solidarity with and generosity for Ukraine, President Đukanović said that “Poland is a responsible neighbour and requires absolute respect.”

The Montenegrin president stressed that Montenegro entirely supported Ukraine.

For his part, President Duda said he outlined the current state of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to President Đukanović and asked his interlocutor about the situation in the Balkans.

President Duda said that “the first invasion of Ukraine began in 2014 in Crimea” when Russian forces annexed the peninsula violating international law.

The Polish official went on to say that the current stage of the invasion “is characterised by a Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russian-occupied territories are being reclaimed. Ukrainians have a big chance of taking back Kherson, thanks to their heroism… Russia is on the defensive…”

The Polish head of state said that both leaders agreed that continued military assistance to Ukraine was crucial for enabling this country to regain control of its internationally-recognised borders.

“Due to the sanctions, Russia is unable to produce state-of-the-art armoury, which is why they rehash outdated weapons from another era,” President Duda said. “Holding phone calls with Western capitals, Russia is trying to freeze the conflict… because it is, in fact, losing the war. Russia cannot stand against Ukrainian heroism… It cannot do it militarily, this is why it resorts to diplomatic action… Russia simply cannot manage the conflict and war that it started itself.”

“Russia is at risk of being pushed out of the occupied territories and of Ukraine reclaiming control over its internationally-recognised borders,” President Duda said and stressed the crucial importance of restoring order and primacy of international law. “A free democratic world, our states, the Euroatlantic community members they are, should wholeheartedly support Ukraine with this regard.”

“I have no doubt that aid for Ukraine should be continued and that no dialogue should be held with Russia until it withdraws from Ukraine… Dialogue with Russia was conducted over many years and it led nowhere… Today, Europe and the whole world see Russia’s manipulations.”

Every country has the right to decide for itself

President Đukanović, for his part, said that “every state has the right to decide for its future.”

“We are a witness to the devastation of societies in the Balkans… We are united by the will to stop the policy of destabilising the Balkans… Russia is focused on having the final say in the affairs of other countries. It did so in Montenegro in 2016 and it does the same in Ukraine today…”

Having expressed his support and understanding for President Duda and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s stances, the Montenegrin President said that “Europe stands before a historical question, either we stop the aggressor [Russia] and then we punish it… or we throw the doors open to the aggressor,” President Đukanović said. “It’s a historical moment for Western Europe… There’s no room for compromise,” he added.