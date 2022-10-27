Lion cubs, black leopard from Ukraine find shelter in Polish zoo

There are five of them – four lion cubs and one black leopard cub – vulnerable but all safe and sound after a 36-hour journey from war-torn Ukraine into the safety of the Poznań ZOO in Poland.

The age of the cubs does not exceed four months. For the time being, they will be looked after by the personnel of the Poznań ZOO until onward transport to a long-term care sanctuary is arranged, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said.

What they experienced in the first few months of their lives was a true ordeal of Russian drone attacks and a flurry of missiles falling on Kyiv.

All of the cubs were handed over to animal rescue organisations in Odesa and Wild Animal Rescue in Kyiv after local authorities started to enforce laws on the exotic pet trade in Ukraine.

“An estimated 200 lions live in private homes and as the war rages on, they face increasingly grim outcomes,” Meredith Whitney, Wildlife Rescue Program Manager at the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said. “These cubs were in critical need of rescue and we worked with two exceptional organisations in Ukraine to move them to safety as quickly as possible.”

IFAW, the moving spirit behind the extraction of the cubs from their predicament, aims to bring big cats to two legitimate sanctuaries, The Wildcat Sanctuary (TWS) in the United States and another in Europe, to provide lifelong care for each of the cubs. Given the limited care options offered by private owners, the animals’ well-being cannot be ensured nor can they immediately be released to the wild.

“IFAW reached out to us about the four lion cubs because our team is experienced in international big cat translocations,” said Tammy Thies, Founder and Executive Director at The Wildcat Sanctuary (TWS).

“IFAW previously worked with TWS to support the intake care of two white lions rescued from Tiger King Park in the United States. Pending issuance of all required permits, IFAW and TWS will partner to ensure the safe translocation of the lion cubs, and provide a safe haven for them to live out their days,” the official IFAW website reads.

“There was a bit of serendipity in this rescue because we have an enclosure that is specifically designed for a pride of lions and the cubs are a male and three females. We were thrilled to be able to offer these cubs a beautiful, one acre habitat together and hope to welcome them home soon,” Ms Thies added.