China: COVID-19 infections spiking, new restrictions looming

Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks.

China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than 1,000 new COVID cases nationwide, a modest tally compared with the tens of thousands per day that sent Shanghai into a full-blown lockdown earlier this year but enough to trigger more restrictions across the country.

China’s coronavirus case load has remained small by global standards, but its ultra-strict and disruptive containment measures this year against the highly transmissible Omicron variant have weighed heavily on the world’s second-largest economy.

Guangzhou, the country’s fourth-biggest city by economic output and the provincial capital of Guangdong, on Thursday sealed up more streets and neighbourhoods and kept people in their homes as new areas were deemed high-risk in a COVID resurgence that persisted into its fourth week.

As of October 24, a total of 28 cities were implementing varying degrees of lockdown measures, with around 207.7 million people affected in regions responsible for around CNY 25.6 trillion (USD 3.55 trillion) of China’s gross domestic product.

That is the equivalent of nearly a quarter of China’s 2021 economic output.

Mainland China shares edged lower on Thursday as the outbreaks and gloomy data on a COVID-battered industrial sector hurt sentiment.