Germans remove wind turbines to expand lignite mine

The wind of change blows in a rather unexpected direction for Germany’s energy sector as the country’s multinational energy provider decides to remove a total of eight wind turbines in order to expand the Garzweiler lignite mine’s extraction area.

Lignite is to be mined in Garzweiler in the vicinity of Erkelenz until 2030. However, eight wind turbines are located on the site of the prospective mining area. To ensure their safety, they must be disassembled and removed, the Energetyka24 news website reported.

Most of the turbines were built in 2001, thus their lifespan is nearing its end, the portal wrote.

“They will likely be dismantled next year,” an RWE spokesperson said, adding that the turbines were still in operation, save for one, which had already been disassembled last week.

“When wind turbines began to work in 2001 it was clear that open-cast mines would one day spread over this area,” the spokesperson said.

Enraged activists

Climate activists were up in arms about the decision. For years they have struggled to ensure that the village of Lützerath, located a couple of hundred metres west of the turbines, and the surrounding areas are preserved as they are. Their main goal is to prevent a deconstruction of houses that could unfold should mining activities be expanded.

The “Alle Dörfer bleiben” (“All Villages Remain”) local initiative has slammed the turbine dismantling plan. “One can hardly think of anything more absurd than demolishing wind turbines in the middle of a climate and energy crisis with the aim of redeveloping an open-cast lignite mine,” the organisation felt.

Coal-based power plants to remain on standby

Navigated by the Greens, Germany’s federal and state economy ministries agreed with RWE that phasing out coal extraction in the Rhine mining region will be postponed to 2030 and that a total of five villages will remain within the premises of the open-cast mine, Energetyka24 reported.

The village of Lützerath, whose original dwellers moved out, belongs to RWE. Under the plan, energy production is to be stepped up in that area.

With the Scholz administration and Russian strategy of energy blackmail in full swing, it doesn’t seem coal-based energy production is leaving Germany any time soon.

Olaf Scholz’s government intends to pay operators of coal power plants to keep the facilities on standby in case of gas shortages, Polish Radio reported, recalling that a EUR 450 mln scheme was approved by the European Commission at the beginning of October with that regard.

“The aim of the measure is to save natural gas by providing the German and, more generally, the European electricity system with additional generation capacity in the short-term in order to replace electricity generation from Russian natural gas. Under the measure, the five power plants will be transferred into a temporary lignite supply reserve for the period between 1 October 2022 and 31 March 2024. Germany will also compensate the two affected operators, Lausitz Energie Kraftwerke AG and RWE AG, for the necessary costs incurred to ensure the plants are operational and ready to return to the market,” a European Commission statement reads.