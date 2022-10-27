Some EU countries reluctant to brand Russia a terrorist regime says dep FM

Large EU countries like Germany and France are unwilling to classify Russia as a “terrorist regime”, a Polish deputy foreign minister has said.

On Wednesday the Senate, Poland’s upper house of parliament, unanimously adopted a resolution declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime, and calling on the international community to support the International Criminal Court in investigating people responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

But Piotr Wawrzyk told PAP on Thursday that he doubted the resolution would have a significant impact on Polish attempts to get other countries to follow suit.

“With all due respect to the Senate, I doubt that this vote would be considered by countries such as Germany, France or the Netherlands as one that could change their position and approach,” he said.

While some countries support Poland in its efforts to get Russia branded as a terrorist regime, Wawrzyk added, “most EU countries, especially the large EU countries, are not willing to support this.”

But he said that if Russia “continues to carry out such terrorist actions in Ukraine, sooner or later public pressure in these countries will make the authorities change their minds.”

The senate resolution stated that “on February 24, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation unleashed a beastly war on Ukraine. Its aim is to wipe a sovereign country off the map and to wipe out the Ukrainian nation.”

It also said that: “The people of Europe believed that they would never again be threatened with genocide and war crimes. And yet Vladimir Putin and his apparatus of violence reverted to the cruel practices of the Stalinist and Nazi regimes. And that is why Russia must be defeated and deprived of the potential to threaten its neighbours.”

The Polish Senate reiterated “its condemnation of Russia’s aggression” and called on “all countries that espouse peace, democracy and human rights to designate Russia as a terrorist regime.”