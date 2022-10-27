Iranian security forces fire on Mahsa Amini mourners

Thousands who gathered near the grave of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in her home town of Saqqez, Iran, were fired at by Iranian security forces on Wednesday.

Security forces were also deployed in other parts of Kurdistan province on Wednesday, in anticipation of fresh demonstrations on the 40th day of mourning for Ms Amini.

Der Journalist @ShahedAlavi, der selbst aus Saqqez stammt, schätzt die Anzahl der Menschen, die Jina Amini zum 40. Todestag heute die Ehre erweisen wollten, auf 100.000 Menschen. pic.twitter.com/5nm4Jpd88E

— Gilda Sahebi (@GildaSahebi) October 26, 2022

As seen in videos circulated online, thousands of mourners were seen thronging the main town avenue despite roadblocks set up by the police. Others were walking along the road, crossing fields and fording a river to circumvent the obstructions laid by the police and arrive at the graveyard where Ms Amini is buried.

“Woman, life, freedom”, “Death to the dictator”, “Down with traitors” and “Kurdistan will be the graveyard of fascists” were the most significant chants on the protesters’ lips.

Des images d'une grande force et d'une extraordinaire émotion ! Quarante jours après son assassinat par la police des mœurs, une foule immense se rend au cimetière de la ville de Saqqez dans l’ouest de l’#Iran pour rendre hommage à #MahsaAmini. pic.twitter.com/sngwP3VbvT

— Farid Vahid (@FaridVahiid) October 26, 2022

Security forces open fire at citizens

As reported by the semi-official Isna news agency, “a limited number of those present at Mahsa Amini’s memorial clashed with police forces on the outskirts of Saqqez and were dispersed.”

While marching towards the provincial government’s office in Saqqez, protesters were fired at by security forces while on Zindan square, Hengaw, a Norway-based Kurdish human rights group tweeted, as reported by BBC.

Police also resorted to live fire in several other places, including in Marivan, Hengaw said, adding that protests broke out in other cities in Kurdistan as well.

“The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery… Dozens have been arrested,” Reuters quoted an unnamed eyewitness as saying.

Reportedly, tear gas was also used.

A spark that set the hijab ablaze

The protests that have been sweeping across Iran since September 16 were sparked by the very likely killing of 22-years-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini by Iran’s morality police in the capital of Tehran. She was detained by the force for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Today in #Saqqez, Kurdistan, on the 40th anniversary of Jina Amini's death. The people shout "freedom, freedom" pic.twitter.com/wkSEmfTOxe

— Narîn Pîran Alxas☀️ (@narin_piran) October 26, 2022

Reports surfaced about the officers beating her with a baton and banging her head against a vehicle – mistreatment that possibly led to her fall into a coma after collapsing at a detention centre. Iranian authorities washed their hands of the responsibility for her demise saying she had suffered a heart attack.

The first protests broke out immediately after Ms Amini’s funeral in Saqqez, with women discarding their headscarves in solidarity with the late woman. Those events rippled across the country, cutting through a whole spectrum of social strata including women and men, physical workers and students, Sunni and Shia Muslims alike. At the helm of the protests – women who have been waving their headscarves in the air, setting them ablaze and even cutting their hair in public in a bold move interpreted in Muslim culture as self-harm, given the traditional perception of female hair as the most valuable expression of feminine beauty.

With massive demonstrations mushrooming in Iranian cities, this expression of civil discontent is seen as the largest since Ayatollah Khomeini and his Islamist regime took over in 1979. The seriosity of the situation in which the establishment has found itself is best demonstrated by how violently it has clamped down on protesters.

At least 234 protesters, including 29 children, have been killed by security forces, according to a Norway-based organisation, Iran Human Rights. However, the death toll varies according to different organisations.

The Iranian regime sees these protests as “fomented by internal and external foes.”