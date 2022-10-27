Red Army monuments successively dismantled from Polish public space

The Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) is simultaneously dismounting monuments honouring the Red Army in four Polish towns. The institute’s head, Karol Nawrocki, explained that these actions are the fulfilment of obligations concerning the decommunisation of public space.

“We want to give a clear signal that we are determined in this work to make all 60 [communist] monuments in Poland disappear… These monuments should not exist in the Polish public space because they deconstruct the Polish consciousness,” he said.

📢Today for the first time in history — four polish towns will witness simultaneously the dismantling of monuments dedicated to the Red Army: Glubczyce and Byczyna (Opole region), Bobolice (West Pomerania region) and Staszow (Świętokrzyskie region). https://t.co/3MJ0R4X2wZ

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) October 27, 2022

Mr Nawrocki explained that the removal of relics of the totalitarian system is extremely important not only for symbolic, but also educational reasons.

“These are monuments to the glory of soldiers who should be condemned… successive generations remain in a profound ignorance of what the enslavement [by the Red Army] was,” he pointed out.

As he pointed out, local authorities “have responded positively” to the institute’s actions, as well as its proposal to erect new monuments dedicated “to real heroes or victims of the communist system and German Nazism in the places of the toppled monuments.”

According to the IPN, there are still about 30 monuments in Poland built during the communist regime commemorating the Red Army.