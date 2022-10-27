Allegations of Ukraine preparing ‘dirty bomb’ is Russia’s blackmail: Ukrainian MP

With Russia reiterating its baseless allegations that Ukraine is preparing a “dirty bomb”, the situation is getting more hazardous as Moscow could possibly use such lies to justify a preemptive hostile action, which is something that TVP World’s guest Ukrainian MP Andrii Osadchuk sees as part of the Kremlin’s strategy of blackmail.

“You have to remember that Vladimir Putin and all his team are all from KGB or from criminal groups, meaning that blackmailing is probably the most advanced skill which they learnt during their entire life… and which they practice during their entire life,” TVP World’s guest said, recalling how Russia blackmailed the world while occupying the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

“Then they blackmail everyone with the possible execution of the prisoners of war. Some of them were foreigners and most of them were Ukrainians… Then they blackmailed everyone with global starvation with grain and it took a couple of months to settle this issue,” he said, adding that in July and August Russia “blackmailed everyone with the Zaporizhzhia [nuclear] power station” followed by threats of releasing water from the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station to cause massive flooding.

“Now they are coming to another chapter with a dirty bomb,” MP Osadchuk stated. “Believe me, the only dirty bomb in this world is Vladimir Putin and his primitive tactics of blackmail.”

TVP World’s guest stressed that the Kremlin was rehashing its old tactics of intimidation. “They want all of you in the West to be afraid,” he said, adding that the goal was also to force Ukraine’s hand into surrender. “Thes tactics did not work… and they will not work in the future.”

Will Russia’s energy blackmail cause another wave of Ukrainian outbound migration?

Answering the question will a new migration wave be triggered should the situation with Ukraine’s critical infrastructure worsen, MP Osadchuk said that he had already been telling Ukrainian refugees in France as early as in July that it was risky returning to Ukraine due to the unpredictable energy issues.

He went on to recall how he had recommended that Ukrainian refugees stay where they are for the winter season “and not to plan coming back to their homeland earlier than in spring 2023.”

The official stressed that “Russian military can do nothing with the Ukrainian forces in the south and southeast [of Ukraine]” and that “every civilian in Ukraine and civilian infrastructure” were in the Kremlin’s crosshairs.

“They are targeting electricity and heating infrastructure,” he said, noting that Ukraine inherited a central heating system from the Soviet Union therefore “if they pull off a successful attack destroying central heating stations we definitely may have challenges.”

“But till today, it looks like despite the significant losses we are managing the situation,” MP Osadchuk said.

“We are saving electricity in public areas,” the official said, adding that most of the buildings in Kyiv had electricity but some had it cut off for a couple of hours for saving.

