Russia’s mobilisation a major blow to country’s economy, experts say

The mid-September decision of the Russian authorities to conduct a partial mobilisation will not only have a social impact, but also further hit the Russian economy, according to PolskieRadio24.pl.

While official releases indicate that some 300,000 were mobilised, the unofficial numbers could be way bigger and reach even one million.

Some of those mobilised are specialists – doctors, pilots, engineers or students of specialised subjects. Their departure is particularly hitting Russia’s future economic potential. The country is also shifting civilian production to the military, which means more costs for the budget and the diversion of private sector production.

Mobilisation also means increased fear and uncertainty. In such conditions, consumption, especially of luxury goods, will further decline.

According to experts of the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), “the increase in military production masks the collapse of industry in Russia.”

“The high performance of industry is primarily the result of increased production for the military. Such a move could prove deadly for the economy in the long term. Production of pharmaceuticals rose by 28 percent and metal products by as much as 50 percent, while civilian production is taking a dive – vehicle production fell by 48 percent and automotive parts by 39 percent,” they wrote.

🇷🇺 – Sanctions against Russia are very much working

• Real GDP, retail trade and vehicle manufacturing are all dropping off a cliff

• Russia is heading towards ~6% recession this year (a worse downturn than after first sanctions in 2014-15) pic.twitter.com/t5q2idTozG

— Agathe Demarais (@AgatheDemarais) October 10, 2022

The biggest loss for the Russian economy is the flight of skilled personnel. More than one million people, mostly aged between 25 and 44, may have already left the country since mobilisation – the largest wave of emigration from Russia since the collapse of the USSR.

The proportion of people with a university education among emigrants is as high as 80 percent, according to data.

The short-term impact of this phenomenon is difficult to estimate. In the longer term, it will deprive Russia of around 3-4 percent of its total workforce if the wave of migration continues. Given that only 30 percent of the population has a tertiary education, and among immigrants such people number 80 percent, this will be an unprecedented blow to the Russian economy.

Russian economist Vladislav Inozemtsev, head of the Centre for the Study of Post-Industrial Society, believes that the most optimistic scenario assumes a 10 percent GDP decline this year.”