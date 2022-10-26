Billionaires want to fix the world

It is already apparent that Musk – in collaboration with Governor DeSantis – would like to have more of a say in America in the future. To be like the “platinum donor” from the film Don’t Look Up, an eccentric billionaire who, thanks to the gigantic donations made during the race for the White House, gained key influence over the President’s decisions after the elections.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man with a fortune valued at $218 billion and founder of companies such as Tesla and Space X, has long attracted widespread interest. His visionary ideas and public activism have certainly been part of a carefully crafted image that has helped him gain new followers and constantly hit the headlines.

Indeed, the South African-born 51-year-old Musk is part of a new generation of billionaires who are not content with just making big money, but also want to be global celebrities and creators of the future world. Dolly Singh, former talent chief at Space X, recently called Musk “a combination of Einstein, Tesla and Rockefeller”. Whether this is an apt comparison is hard to say, but one can be sure that Musk considers himself to be such a person and must have been very pleased with such a paean in his honour.

A plan for Ukraine

Recently, Musk wanted to influence the fate of the world even more than before. On 3 October, the billionaire tweeted his “peace plan” for Ukraine, in which he proposed holding a new referendum under UN supervision on the membership of the four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia (Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson). In addition, Ukraine should – in his view – come to terms with the loss of Crimea. Finally, he added a demand for the neutrality of Ukraine and a legal guarantee of water supplies to Crimea, which is dependent on intakes in the Kherson area.

Musk’s plan, which meets the Kremlin’s expectations, caused a major upheaval in the West and, above all, in Ukraine. After all, the billionaire was seen there as an ally in the bloody fight against Moscow’s aggression, as evidenced by the Ukrainian army’s use of the Starlink satellite system. The network built by Musk provides the defenders with uninterrupted connectivity and internet access, services that are invaluable in wartime conditions when traditional infrastructure is destroyed.

What’s more, after Musk announced his peace plan, Ukrainian troops conducting a counter-offensive near Luhansk and Kherson suddenly began reporting disruptions in satellite communications. The billionaire was apparently making it clear that he would not support Ukrainian military actions in areas previously occupied by Moscow with his technology.

Elon Musk justified his sudden volition with fears for the future of the world. In his view, Kiev cannot forcibly retake detached territories, especially Crimea, because Vladimir Putin will respond to such attempts with a nuclear attack, which will ultimately lead to the annihilation of the world. “I’m a big fan of Ukraine, but not of WW3” – he wrote on 6 October.

His arguments did not meet with universal acclaim, at least on Twitter, where he announced his plan. In a poll aimed at users of the site, Musk asked them whether they were prepared to support his proposals. Nearly 60 per cent responded negatively. The billionaire disputed this result, claiming that bots, or programmed fictitious accounts, had influenced such a voting result. “[The] biggest bot attack I’ve seen” – Musk concluded.

Click here to read the full article.

By Konrad Kołodziejski

Translated by jz