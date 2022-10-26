Business Arena 26.10

On Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started off the show with our main stories which were: UN Tax Convention proposed at the General Assembly and the first truly global energy crisis.

UN countries began discussions about whether to establish a UN tax convention – which could bring about the biggest shakeup in international tax rules for a century. To talk about the Tax Convention TVP World invited Mark Bou Mansour of the Tax Justice Network.

Among other topics:

Rising imports of LNG to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis and a potential rebound in Chinese appetite for the fuel will tighten the market as only 20 billion cubic meters of new LNG capacity will come to market next year, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said during the Singapore International Energy Week.

Wednesday's show also covered many other topics including:

Amazon.com Inc is facing a lawsuit in Britain for damages of up to GBP 900 million (EUR 1.038 bn) over allegations of abusing its dominant position by favouring its own products. The very same US e-commerce giant said on Thursday it had filed legal complaints in Italy and Spain as it globally steps up efforts to shut down fake review brokers.

A landmark law requiring Apple and other electronics makers to adopt USB-C as a universal charging standard in the European Union has cleared its final procedural hurdle after EU member states voted to approve the legislation on Monday.

Turkey received USD 28 billion from unclear origins in the first 8 months of the year. The country’s finance minister says some of it was legitimate cash from holidaying Russians.