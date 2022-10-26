The war verifies Russian version of “the end of history”

It’s the privilege of those Russians who have not yet been mobilised, or have managed to dodge it. Those who have already been sent to the front or are preparing for it, the “end of history” is one great lie.

October 27 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of Francis Fukuyama’s birthday.

The world sees Russian society as one great monolith. From this is leads us to assume that the Russians generally support the war against Ukraine. It’s possible to find those who have diametrically opposite views, but they won’t voice these in public.

In the large European metropolitan areas you can find those with a metropolitan mentality. Instead of stepping up their racism, they prefer western popular culture.

Obviously Moscow or Saint Petersburg urban middle classes are only a fraction of Russian society as a whole. A few years ago it was possible to harbour the illusion that they were the trendsetters in Russian society. Not just in opposition but in as far as the authoritarian system allowed, to promote a self-satisfied and consumerist life. The economic circumstances allowed this getting rich on the sale of raw materials. Russia was able to rise above the decade of brutal transformation under Boris Yeltsin.

It was a period in which Russians entered the path of “the end of history”. What is this about exactly?

When socialist-realism neared it end in Poland, the American thinker Francis Fukuyama declared that history had finished. But this thirty three year-old idea was open to many misconceptions. It’s worth looking at them whenever possible.

By Filip Memches

Translated by Dominik Jan Darasz