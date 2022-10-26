World News 26.10

In this episode of World News, the focus is on fences being built in Europe due to Russian aggressive policy, the expectations from the new UK Prime Minister and his government, and the Polish patriotic yacht on the podium at the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

For more than eight months Russia has been trying with all its might to destroy Ukraine. Just over the past 24 hours, the Russians have killed at least 11 Ukrainian civilians and continue to target the country’s critical infrastructure. This shows Vladimir Putin’s frustration in being able to achieve any significant success on the front lines.

Senate declares Russia terrorist state

The Polish Senate has recognised the Russian Federation as a terrorist terrorist state. And encouraged all democratic countries to do the same.

Fencing the Eastern Europe

More and more eastern European countries are considering putting up a wall along the borders with Russia. Following the example of Estonia and Finland, Poland has also expressed its readiness to build a physical barrier with Kaliningrad – in what it says is needed to stop the flow of illegal migration. Russia continues to use migrants as a weapon in hybrid warfare against the West.

Ukrainian POWs

While returned Ukrainian prisoners tell horrifying stories of how Russians torture POWs into submission, Ukrainian authorities are adamant about treating their captives with basic human decency.

Launch of Rishi Sunak’s cabinet

It was a busy day for the new PM Rishi Sunak and his cabinet both at No. 10 and in the House of Commons. World News presented the new British cabinet.

Herzog’s visit to United States

The President of Israel Isaac Herzog began a two-day visit to the United States on Tuesday. During his stay in Washington DC. Iranian drones in Ukraine and US-Israel cooperation were discussed during talks with officials.

Korean tensions

South Korea has held a series of amphibious military drills in response to the rising threat from its northern neighbour. According to reports, North Korea is set to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017.

Belgium King visits Lithuania

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are paying a state visit to Lithuania this week. During the visit, King Philippe together with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda today visited soldiers in Pabrade, where Belgian King Philip, stated that support for Ukraine will be provided until the last shot.

UNESCO for Ukraine

As the Russian forces constantly shell Ukraine’s civil, military and energy infrastructure the country’s Cultural Heritage is also losing out due to the attacks. Over 200 destroyed cultural sites in Ukraine have just been verified by UNESCO.

Polish yacht third in regattas

The Rolex Middle Sea Race regattas are coming to an end. A Polish sailboat called the “I Love Poland” managed to cross the finish line third, but it is still waiting for confirmation as the different sizes of the boats could influence the final results.