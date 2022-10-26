Pulse of Culture 26.10

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at the 25th anniversary of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao.

“The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao was the result of an extraordinary partnership between the Basque Institutions and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation. More than two decades after its grand opening in October 1997, the Museum is a reality that has exceeded the most ambitious artistic and cultural expectations, and has contributed in an extraordinary way to the urban, economic, and social regeneration of the city of Bilbao and its surroundings,” the museum’s corporate website writes.

This episode also featured the Mayerling ballet now being performed at the Paris Opera. The main choreographer “Kenneth MacMillan unpicks the social, political and personal pressures at work, alternating between the grandiose and the intimate,” the Paris Opera says about the ballet.

Other events covered in this episode include German protestors throwing mashed potatoes at Monet’s ‘Grainstacks’ painting at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum, American violinist Elizabeth Pitcairn playing a Stradivarius violin worth millions and the creation fo murals in Izapalapa, Mexico.