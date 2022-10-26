Eastern Express 26.10

Wednesday’s episode of Eastern Express focuses on Russian hybrid activities going on in Europe, their efforts on infiltrating strategic infrastructure, multiple incidents confirming this possibility of suspicious activities and the possibility that Russian special services are conducting covert operations in European countries.

According to Spanish military sources, transit traffic of Russian ships near an undersea infrastructure of internet cables has increased in the past year. As a result, the local navy is regularly now patrolling the country’s territorial waters. Russian activities usually take place “undercover” and concerns are being raised in Madrid that the Russians have been attempting to take accurate measurements of mapping these undersea cables.

This episode further looks at western corporations and brands leaving the Russian market, opposition activists who are being detained in Kazakhstan, a Russian court deciding to reject the appeal submitted by imprisoned US basketball star Brittney Griner, the Nord Stream gas pipelines sabotage and the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Modernisation of Ukraine in Berlin.

To shed more light on these issues, TVP World invited Jan Piekło, Poland’s former ambassador to Ukraine.