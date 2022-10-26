Russian forces hold exercises for nuclear strike of huge proportions

Russian leader Vladimir Putin watched over exercises held by Russia’s strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday, Russian media footage showed. The drills practised “delivering a massive nuclear strike by strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear strike,” Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin.

The drills were conducted at the Kura training ground, located on the Kamchatka peninsula in the Russian Far East. “The tasks envisaged for training the strategic deterrence forces were realised in full, all missiles reaching their targets,” a Kremlin statement said.

Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov informed Putin the exercise involved the use of Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and Tupolev strategic bomber planes.

”Dirty bombs”

Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. The report was issued as Moscow evacuated civilians from the city of Kherson in the south of Ukraine in anticipation of a significant escalation.

In turn, Russian officials accused Ukraine of planning to use a “dirty bomb” providing no proof for the allegation.

“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its territory,” the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the US responded jointly in a statement.