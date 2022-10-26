Germany to legalise cannabis for personal use

In a move that was promised by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, Germany set out its plans to legalise cannabis, a move that would see it as one of the first countries in Europe to make weed legal.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach presented a cornerstone paper on planned legislation to regulate the controlled distribution and consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes among adults. He did not however give a timeline for the plan.

Acquiring and possessing up to 20 to 30 grams of recreational cannabis for personal consumption would also become legal.

UPDATE: Germany’s health minister @Karl_Lauterbach formally announces plans for legal cannabis, following last week's leak.

•Personal possession threshold of 20-30g

•Home grow allowance of 3 plants

•A form of pardon for criminal records to come

•Tiered THC limit is dropped https://t.co/F3P1nYk7uI

— TransformDrugPolicy (@TransformDrugs) October 26, 2022

The coalition government struck an agreement last year to introduce legislation during its four-year term to allow the controlled distribution of cannabis in licensed shops.

Regulations in the EU

Many European countries, including Germany, have already legalised cannabis for limited medicinal purposes. The use of cannabis for medicinal purposes has been legal in Germany since 2017. Others have decriminalised its general use while stopping short of making it legal.

Germany would become the second European Union country to legalise cannabis after Malta.

The country will present the paper to the European Commission for pre-assessment and will only draft a law once the Commission gives it a green light, the minister added.

What would legalisation entail?

According to the paper, private self-cultivation would be permitted to a limited extent. Ongoing investigations and criminal proceedings connected to cases involving weed would be terminated.

The government also plans to introduce a special consumption tax, as well as develop cannabis-related education and prevention work.

Legalising cannabis could bring Germany annual tax revenues and savings on costs of about EUR 4.7 billion euros and create 27,000 new jobs, a survey found last year.

Some 4 million people consumed cannabis in Germany last year, 25 percent of whom were between ages 18 and 24, Lauterbach said, adding that the legalisation would squeeze out the cannabis black market.

Not all Germans aboard the weed train

The legalisation plan has not been welcomed by all federal states. Bavaria’s health minister, for instance, warned that Germany should not become a drug tourism destination in Europe.

“Consumption entails significant and sometimes irreversible health and social risks – and any form of trivialisation is completely irresponsible,” Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek was quoted as saying by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

But Germany’s Greens said decades of prohibiting cannabis have only exacerbated the risks, adding that legal trade will better protect youth and health. “Because too restrictive conditions for the legal market only promote the black market for particularly strong cannabis,” lawmaker Kirsten Kappert-Gonther said on Wednesday.

Winning the lottery

Lars Mueller, chief executive of German cannabis firm SynBiotic, said Wednesday’s step was “almost like winning the lottery” for his company.

He added that if the bill is introduced his company would be able to “offer franchise-like models for cannabis stores in addition to our own stores.”