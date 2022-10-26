Senate adopts resolution branding Russia a terrorist regime

All senators present in the upper house voted in favour of the resolution, in which the Senate stated that, "on February 24, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation unleashed a beastly war on Ukraine."

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland’s Senate adopted a resolution on Wednesday declaring the Russian Federation a terrorist regime and calling on the international community to support the International Criminal Court in investigating people responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

“Its aim is to wipe a sovereign country off the map and to wipe out the Ukrainian nation,” the resolution continued.

“The Russian invaders are terrorising the residents of Ukrainian towns, bombarding civilian targets: kindergartens, schools, theatres and housing estates. Bandits in Russian uniforms are torturing and murdering prisoners of war and civilians in the occupied territories. They are kidnapping Ukrainian children to raise them in a regime of Janissaries. They are deporting, resettling and sending Ukrainian citizens to the farthest reaches of Russia,” the resolution reads.

The Senators said they knew such acts of state terrorism from history but that Europeans never thought they would be threatened with genocide and war crimes.

“Meanwhile (Russian President -PAP) Vladimir Putin and his apparatus of violence have returned to the cruel practices of the Stalin and Hitler regimes,” the Senate wrote. “That is why Russia must be defeated and stripped of the possibility of threatening its neighbours.”

The Senate also hailed the efforts of all institutions and organisations researching and documenting crimes against the population of Ukraine and called on the international community to fully support the International Criminal Court in launching an investigation into those responsible.