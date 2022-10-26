Poland to subsidise 92 energy-intensive firms

The public aid has been approved by the European Commission and will benefit firms from such industries as metallurgy, aluminium production, chemicals and the paper industry, according to Buda.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The government will offer a total of PLN 800 million (EUR 168 million) to 92 Polish large energy-intensive companies, the development and technology minister has announced.

Waldemar Buda said on Wednesday that the PLN 800 million was a first tranche of a bigger support scheme for companies that are the most important for the economy and are often the biggest employers in their regions.

Each company will receive between a dozen and several dozen million zlotys, the minister added.

A second tranche worth PLN 5 billion (EUR 1.05 billion) will be addressed to small and medium-sized companies, Buda said.

European countries, including Poland, have been hit by rapidly rising energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.