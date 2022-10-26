Iranian security forces shoot at people gathered by Amini’s grave: witness

Iranian security forces opened fire at mourners who gathered in Mahsa Amini’s Kurdish home town of Saqez to mark 40 days since she died in police custody, a witness claims, while state media said people at the cemetery had clashed with riot police.

“The riot police shot mourners who gathered at the cemetery for Mahsa’s memorial ceremony… dozens have been arrested,” a witness said.

Iranian authorities did not comment on the statement, but Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency reported that about 10,000 people had gathered at the cemetery, adding that the internet had been cut off after the clashes between security forces and people there.

Videos on social media showed thousands of Iranians marching towards the cemetery where Amini is buried despite the heavy presence of riot police. Activists had called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died after being detained for her “inappropriate attire”.

A witness said that “men and women have gathered around Amini’s grave at the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, chanting ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’”.

Another witness in Saqez said the cemetery was filled with members of the volunteer Basij militia and riot police.

Fearing the 40-day anniversary of Amini’s death would fuel further violent protests, security police had warned her family not to hold a memorial procession or “their son will be arrested”, rights groups said.

However, the governor of Kurdistan Zarei Kusha denied any state limitation for holding a memorial service, adding that “it was the decision of her family not to hold a gathering”.

Videos on social media showed security forces had blocked roads leading to Saqez preventing people from other cities to gather at the cemetery. Authorities closed all schools and universities in the Kurdistan province on Wednesday “because of a wave of influenza”, Iranian state media reported.

Amini’s death sparked mass protests

Mass protests in Iran were ignited by the 22-year-old’s death while held in the custody of Iran’s morality police on September 16. The demonstrations have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Iranians came out onto the streets, with some calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and chanting “Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei”.

Videos on social media showed crowds packing streets in many cities and the bazaars of Tehran and some other cities shut down with people chanting “Death to Khamenei”.

While some analysts said prospects for the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim, activists said a wall of fear had fallen and the path to a new revolution was now not reversible. Students have played a pivotal role in the protests, with dozens of universities on strike. Hundreds of schoolgirls have joined in, chanting “Freedom, Freedom, Freedom,” despite fierce crackdowns by security forces.

The authorities, who have accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call “riots”, have yet to announce a death toll but state media have said around 30 members of the security forces have been killed.