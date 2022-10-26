Westinghouse likely to be Poland’s nuclear project partner: Deputy PM

Westinghouse, a US supplier of nuclear products and technologies, could become Poland’s partner in building the country’s first nuclear power plant, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said.

Poland already signed an inter-governmental agreement with the US back in mid-September, and Westinghouse has offered to build six large-scale reactors on US technology, in addition to proposing further cooperation on civil nuclear energy.

Poland also received offers for constructing nuclear power plants from France’s EDF and South Korea’s state-owned KHNP.

Mr Sasin, who is also Poland’s Minister for State Assets, said after talks in the US “there are many indications, though there is no decision yet, that it will be America’s Westinghouse,” in reference to the choice of technology for the country’s first nuclear plant.

He added that Poland was also looking for opportunity for cooperation with South Korean partners as part of another business project alongside the governmental one.

Polish media have reported that state-controlled power utility PGE and power plant operator ZE PAK are close to signing a letter of intent with KHNP on building Poland’s second nuclear power plant planned in Pątnów in central Poland.

Under the Polish government’s energy strategy, Poland is seeking partners to construct six nuclear power units with a total capacity of 6 to 9 GW. The first reactor is expected to start working in 2033 and to generate around 1-1.6 GW of power. Later reactors are looking to be constructed every two years.