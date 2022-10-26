Belarus: repressions intensify, trade union heads sentenced

A Minsk court sentenced heads of the independent trade union at a Minsk car factory to four and five years in a gulag for alleged “extremist activities”, the Centre for the Defence of Human Rights “Viasna” reported.

The 29-year-old Artsiom Zhernak and Danil Chaunakou were arrested in November last year after leading a strike at a car factory during the 2020 social protests, when workers demanded a change of power in the country.

Independent trade unions were established in Belarus in 1991. After their abolition two years ago, only the trade union organisation subordinate to Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s regime remained.

The sentences against union activists are another sign of the intensification of repression by the Belarusian regime. Last Thursday, a court in Grodno sentenced Alyaksandr Petushkov to seven and a half years in a gulag for allegedly “insulting President Alyaksandr Lukashenka” and “violating public order”.

Mr Petushkov, 34, was first arrested in January for comments made on the internet about the involvement of a Belarusian army unit in the suppression of public protests in Kazakhstan. He was arrested a second time in April for calling for the organisation of a strike in protest against the Belarusian dictator.

The founder of the “Viasna” and laureate of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Ales Byalyatski, is also a Belarusian political prisoner. He is in Minsk custody with charges of “contraband” and “financing protests”, while other leading activists of the human rights centre are also behind bars.

The authorities outlawed Viasna in 2003, but it has never stopped its activities, allowing information from tightly closed Belarusian prisons and secret court trials to reach the wide public.