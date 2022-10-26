Russian researchers say space ads are viable

Space advertising would require a considerable outlay but could potentially be highly profitable, say researchers from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT).

“As unrealistic as it may seem, we show that space advertising based on 50 or more small satellites flying in formation could be economically viable,” they explain in the journal Aerospace.

Due to cheaper rocket launches and low-cost CubeSats (miniaturised satellites), space has become increasingly accessible. It is now easier for scientists and startups to get into orbit.

It has also made the rather unsettling prospect of space advertising a realistic possibility. It could be done via CubeSats equipped with sun-reflecting sails as pixels in giant adverts, which would be visible to the naked eye from Earth.

The notion may sound like dystopian science fiction, but there are an increasing number of people who consider it a realistic marketing option.

There has been discussion concerning space advertising, perhaps most memorably from Pepsi around three years ago but no one has actually gone through with it. Consequently it is difficult to ascertain whether it would be profitable or how the public would react to it.

StartRocket, a Russian company owned by the advertiser Vlad Sitnikov, who in 2019 proposed to use a constellation of hundreds of CubeSats (cube-shaped nanosatellites). Each of them would be equipped with a reflective solar sail, which would be illuminated to show announcements, emergency messages or promotions of specific events.

Researchers from Skoltech and MIPT calculated the cost at USD 65 mln to deploy an advert via 50 satellites equipped with 32-square-metre reflectors, which is the largest size that has been successfully deployed on a CubeSat, lasting 1 to 3 months.

Because space ads require a degree of sunlight to reflect, but it also should be dark enough to be visible from the ground. They would be most visible at sunrise and sunset.

“The revenue estimates are derived from outdoor advertising costs, population, and factors that limit the number of people noticing the space ad: cloudiness, cold weather keeping folks indoors, and the city’s demographic composition,” said author Shamil Biktimirov.

Taking into account the various estimates, they calculated it could generate up to USD 2 mln in revenue daily. That would be enough for the space advert to pay for itself in about a month.

Concerns

The prospect of a billboard circling the Earth is a disturbing prospect for some. The notion that advertising, already so pervasive in many people’s lives – could become near inescapable. It reinforces the unsettling notion that nothing is sacred, that even our own skies are up for sale.

On a practical level some astronomers have objected to the idea, given that an increase of satellites in low-Earth orbit will hinder their ability to study space and track potentially dangerous asteroids.

The potential for controversy could put off some companies from space advertising, but some experts believe that it is all but an eventuality that one brand will try. If it proves profitable that could well become commonplace.