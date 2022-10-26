Countdown to World Cup 2022: 25 days till the big kick off

Poland will begin their World Cup campaign on November 22 against Mexico, followed by Saudi Arabia on the 26th and Argentina on the 30th. Today, we take a closer look at the form of Poland’s Group C rivals coming into the tournament.

Mexico

Mexico’s Argentinian manager Gerardo Martino believes he will not be complaining about the criticism he is facing from supporters ahead of the World Cup, as the team go into the tournament off the back of some bad results.

Mexico have won seven out of their 15 games in 2022 and fans were particularly disgruntled after defeats to Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia.

The manager, however, says he is relaxed and feels the team can change opinions by performing well in Qatar.

Martino told Mexican media outlet Mediotiempo on Tuesday: “The question is that the team is up to the level of a World Cup and the rivals, and that we get through the games, that will change people’s opinions.”

Mexican fans will be hoping that injured Wolves forward Raul Jimenez manages to recover in time to lead their line. The Mexicans, much like Wolves, look particularly blunt up front without their number nine.

Saudi Arabia

Fellow Group C rivals Saudi Arabia have had a mixed run of results this year. It is difficult to get a handle on their current form given that they have only been playing friendlies since June and prior to that teams from the Asian continent in their qualification campaign.

If there is one conclusion to be drawn from their results in 2022 it is that they keep things tight at the back but are daily impotent up front, as their last seven matches read like binary code.

For what it is worth they lost two of their three friendlies against South American opposition 1:0 and then scraped a goalless draw against Ecuador.

Drawing conclusions about the Saudis and their squad is made more tricky by the fact all of their players compete in their domestic league.

In Frenchman Hervé Renard they have a very experienced coach with plenty of experience, following having been the first coach to win AFCON’s with two different countries. He also has World Cup pedigree having led Morocco to the 2018 World Cup.

Argentina

The Argentinians are the clear group favourites, coming into the tournament looking even stronger than usual. They were second, behind Brazil in the South American World Cup qualifying group, finishing undefeated. They are currently on a 35 match unbeaten run, stretching back to 2019.

Furthermore they looked strong in friendlies following qualification continuing with a solid looking and settled defence. As ever their front line is full of flair and goals and looked primed to take centre stage in Qatar.

As part of our daily World Cup countdown series we listed the five players in the hottest form this season. Inter Milan forward Lauturo Martinez narrowly missed the cut, having put in some outstanding performances for the Milanese in Serie A and the Champions League. Whilst the world’s greatest player Lionel Messi has rediscovered his form at PSG, reinventing himself as more of a playmaker than a goalscorer.

The only fly in the ointment are injury worries to two other outstanding left footed attackers, with both Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala looking set to miss out due to injury. However, it could be argued that their loss may prove a blessing in disguise, enabling coach Lionel Scaloni to play a slightly more defensively solid third member of the front three.

Scaloni’s stock remains high after leading his country to Copa América glory last year. Argentina look formidable opposition and are possibly the world’s most in-form nation.