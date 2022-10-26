China, N. Korea mark 72nd anniversary of Korean War

China and North Korea held a ceremony at the China-the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Friendship Tower in Pyongyang on Tuesday to commemorate the People’s Volunteer Army (PVA), which had been dispatched by Chairman Mao Zedong to the Korean Peninsula to fight against American soldiers during the Korean War (1950-1953).

US, Japan, S. Korea warn of ‘unparalleled’ response if N. Korea holds nuclear test

If North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear bomb test, the scale of response would be “unparalleled”, the United States, Japan and South Korea warned…

see more

The ceremony was held to also mark the 72nd anniversary of the PVA entering the DPRK in the war.

The anniversary buttresses the Chinese-North Korean sense of shared historical past at a time when North Korea says it could relaunch the testing of its nuclear weapons.

The event gathered all members of the Chinese Embassy in the DPRK, overseas Chinese representatives, Chinese-funded institutions and media representatives in North Korea. Among other North Korean officials, the ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly Kang Yun Sok. Other government figures and military personnel, as well as representatives of Pyongyang citizens, were also present during the ceremony symbolically cementing the history of the communist states of North Korea and China.

But while wreath-laying and a silent tribute to the PVA, whom Chinese state broadcaster CCTV called “martyrs”, is seen by some as a means of remembering those who fought for the ideal of global communist revolution, to the ever-smaller number of the Korean War survivors the Chinese involvement in the conflict evokes memories of displacement and atrocities of war.

At the request of North Korea, and at the behest of the Chairman of the Communist Party of China, Mao Zedong, the PVA entered Korea on October 19, 1950, where it remained until its complete withdrawal in October 1958. On October 19, 1950, PVA forces crossed the Yalu River to aid the DPRK’s fight there until a truce was signed in 1953. A total of 2.9 million CPV soldiers entered the fray, and 197,653 of them perished in the war.

Although all units in the PVA were actually singled out from the People’s Liberation Army under the orders of Chairman Mao, the PVA was separately constituted in order to circumvent an official war with the United States.

The Friendship Tower, a monument dedicated to the CPVs who fought in the 1950-1953 war, was erected in 1959.