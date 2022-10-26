Governing party withdraws state-controlled company legislation

The governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has shelved legislation that would have led to the freezing of the membership of the management and supervisory boards of some state-controlled companies.

On Monday PiS MPs tabled in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, a draft amendment to an act on state property management and the rules determining the remuneration of persons managing some state-controlled companies.

According to the amendment, the term of office of the supervisory and management bodies of fuel concern PKN Orlen, energy and fuels operators PERN, PSE, and Gaz-System as well as pharmaceutical company Polfa Tarchomin should last five years to “increase the stability” of their management.

Under the proposed legislation, the dismissal of management and supervisory body members of companies of strategic importance to the state and local security could only take place after obtaining the consent of a newly-created Strategic Security Council.

Three of its members would be appointed by the Sejm, and one each by the Senate and the president for a six-year term of office.

But on Wednesday, Radoslaw Fogiel, PiS spokesman told PAP that “after an in-depth analysis, it turned out that there were doubts of a constitutional nature and a draft concerning, among other things, the establishment of a strategic security council will not be processed.”

The proposal had drawn withering criticism from opposition ranks.

Donald Tusk, leader of the Civic Coalition, the main opposition grouping, said on Tuesday that the draft was meant to secure long-term incomes for PiS members sitting on management and supervisory boards of state-owned companies regardless of the result of the next elections.