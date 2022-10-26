Poland reports 6,656 coronavirus cases, 100 deaths between Oct 20 – Oct 26

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 6,656 confirmed coronavirus cases and 100 deaths between October 20 and October 26, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,337,557 cases have been confirmed and 118,073 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 57,298,396 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,574,321 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 14,562,640 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.