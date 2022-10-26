Poland’s revenue budget up by over 110 pct since 2015, says govt

"When we started to rule, the budget revenues in 2015 reached PLN 289 billion (EUR 61 bln), whereas the budget revenues planned for 2023 amount to PLN 604.7 billion (EUR 127 bln), which means an increase of over 110 percent," Piotr Mueller told a press conference on Wednesday.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s budget revenues has increased more than 110 percent since 2015 when the Law and Justice (PiS) came to power, the government spokesperson has claimed.

“When we started to rule, the budget revenues in 2015 reached PLN 289 billion (EUR 61 bln), whereas the budget revenues planned for 2023 amount to PLN 604.7 billion (EUR 127 bln), which means an increase of over 110 percent,” Piotr Mueller told a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that this proves PiS policies such as tightening the VAT system have been a success.

The resulting increase in revenue, Mueller added, has allowed for higher spending on social policy, including family aid schemes such as the 500-plus programme, which rose by 275 percent, from PLN 31 billion (EUR 6.5 bln) in 2015 to over PLN 116 billion (EUR 24.4 bln) in 2023.

He also said that the PiS government had increased spending on health, from around PLN 77 billion (EUR 16.2 bln) in 2015 to PLN 165 billion (EUR 34.7 bln) in 2023, which constitutes over 6 percent of GDP.

Defence spending also rose in this period from over PLN 37 billion (EUR 7.8 bln), or around 2.2 percent of GDP, to over PLN 97 billion (EUR 20.4), or 3 percent of GDP, Mueller added.

According to the draft budget for 2023, revenue receipts are expected to reach PLN 604.7 billion (EUR 127 bln), spending not to exceed PLN 672.7 billion (EUR 141.3 bln) and the budget deficit likely to come to PLN 68 billion (EUR 14.3 billion).

Under the budget bill, Poland’s public debt will amount to 53.3 percent of GDP, and the general government sector debt is expected at 4.5 percent of GDP in 2023.