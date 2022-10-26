Delegations from 50+ countries discuss Ukrainian affairs at Crimea Platform

One cannot count on a regime that does not retreat even from hurting its own citizens to show a human face to other nations and be a reliable partner, Elżbieta Witek, speaker of the Polish Sejm, said in Zagreb on Tuesday.

On Tuesday in the Croatian capital, she took part in the first parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform – an international consultative forum established in 2021 at the initiative of Ukraine, with the aim of ending the Russian occupation of the Crimean Peninsula, which has been ongoing since 2014.

Speaking at the summit, Ms Witek stressed that the Crimea’s annexation was in fact the real beginning of Russian aggression against Ukraine. “Ukrainian civilians and citizens of the Crimean peninsula became victims of terror and extermination,” she said.

According to her, the crimes being committed by the Russian Forces in Ukraine deserve the highest condemnation, emphasising that “many of them bear the hallmarks of actions directed at the destruction of the Ukrainian and Tatar people.”

As she added, such hallmarks can also be applied to the forced conscription conducted by the Kremlin.

Russia responsible for global crisis

During her speech, the speaker also referred to the ongoing global crisis caused by the conflict in the East.

“It is our duty at the moment to educate our societies that it is Russia’s fault,” she stressed, pointing to rising food and energy prices worldwide. “It was [Vladimir] Putin who unleashed this war and he bears responsibility for what is happening at the moment,” Ms Witek added.

She also conveyed that a joint declaration was adopted at the Zagreb summit, “in which we all speak with one voice.”

“We have declared that we will stand by Ukraine… that they are not alone and that we thank them very much – both Ukrainian army and citizens for their heroism, extraordinary bravery and responsibility not only for themselves but also for us,” she said.

The summit was organised by the Croatian Assembly and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, it was held in Zagreb. Delegations of parliaments from over 50 countries took part in the event.