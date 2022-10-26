Krakow’s bunkers not fit for worst scenario local activist says

Bomb shelters in the Polish city of Krakow are blighted by mould and damp and lack the capacity to hold the city’s inhabitants, the head of a local historical association has said.

Krakow has between 700-800 shelters scattered across the city that people could take refuge in.

But Dariusz Krzysztalowski, the chairman of the Malopolskie historical association, told PAP on Wednesday that many of these facilities suffer from damp, are mouldy, and restoring them to their original condition would be very costly.

A typical basement bunker under a block of flats has an area of around 100 square metres, but excluding technical rooms, it is only 70 square metres “so such a bunker could fit 70-80 people,” Krzysztalowski said.

This means there is not enough room to shelter Krakow’s residents, in the worst-case scenario.

Krzysztalowski also cited a 2004 amendment to the act on universal defence duty which abolished the concept of a protective structure, so now no entity is obliged to keep records, maintain or plan the use of bomb shelters.

“That amendment somehow crossed out the word ‘bomb shelter’. Housing communities may dismantle bunkers in residential buildings, allocate them as storage rooms, and so on… so the destruction of forgotten shelters is still taking place without state supervision,” Krzysztalowski said.

In early October, a deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, admitted that Poland’s bomb shelters were in a “poor condition,” referring to the results of an inventory by the Polish fire services.

He vowed that “certainly, there will be funds to modernise these shelters.”

According to Interior Ministry data, Poland has 62,000 bomb shelters across the country, enough for 3 percent of the population.