US, Japan, S. Korea warn of ‘unparalleled’ response if N. Korea holds nuclear test

If North Korea conducts a seventh nuclear bomb test, the scale of response would be “unparalleled”, the United States, Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday.

The growing tensions grow as Washington and its allies believe North Korea could be on the brink of rehashing nuclear bomb testing since its last run in 2017.

“We agreed that an unparalleled scale of response would be necessary if North Korea pushes ahead with a seventh nuclear test,” South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong told a news conference in Tokyo.

Mr Cho was speaking alongside his Japanese and US counterparts, Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the latter of whom said they “urge [North Korea] to refrain from further provocations,” which she called “reckless and deeply destabilising for the region.”

“Anything that happens here, such as a North Korean nuclear test… has implications for the security of the entire world,” she said, sending an implicit message to Pyongyang’s supporters, China and Russia, in the UN Security Council. “We hope indeed that everyone on the Security Council would understand that any use of a nuclear weapon will change the world in incredible ways.”

But the hitherto line of China and Russia has not shown signs of concern about the potential menace posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons testing, which commenced in 2006. Both Beijing and Moscow vetoed a US-led push for additional Security Council sanctions this year when Pyongyang has been carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace, firing more than two dozen ballistic missiles, including one that flew over Japan.

Unhinged by South Korea’s military manoeuvres, North Korea unleashed a flurry of artillery shells off its coast last week in what it dubbed a grave warning to its neighbour to the south.

In September, the USS “Ronald Reagan” and accompanying ships conducted joint military exercises with South Korean forces in response to a North Korean ballistic missile test in what was their first joint military training involving a US aircraft carrier since 2017.

Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori said the United States, South Korea and Japan have committed to deepening cooperation.

“We agreed to further strengthen deterrence and response capability of the Japan-US alliance and the US-South Korea alliance, and to promote further security cooperation among the three countries,” Mr Mori said.

The US does not support Taiwan’s independence but is willing to help

Turning to the topic of growing tensions between China and Taiwan, Ms Sherman reiterated the United States’ stance that it does not support Taiwan’s independence, albeit it does not prevent Washington from working with Japan and South Korea to help Taiwan protect itself.

“The United States has repeated publicly that we do not support Taiwan’s independence, but we want to ensure that there is peace, and so we will be doing whatever we can to support Taiwan and to work with Japan and with the Republic of Korea to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself,” Ms Sherman said.

Stepping up on assembling a world-class military was one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s themes at a Communist Party meeting this month. On the occasion, he also said his country would never renounce the right to use force to resolve the issue of Taiwan – a territory Beijing claims as its own, while Taipei strongly objects to China’s sovereignty claims and says only the island’s 23 million people can decide its future.