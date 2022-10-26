Partial eclipses are frequent, total ones happening every 18 months: scientist

With the partial eclipse occurring on Tuesday (October 25), TVP World invited Maciej Dunajski, professor of mathematical physics at Cambridge University, to shed more light on this wondrous natural phenomenon.

“A solar eclipse is an event which occurs when the path of the moon enters between the Sun and the Earth and obscures the view of the Sun that we have from the Earth. That can be a total eclipse or, like the event that we saw today, a partial eclipse,” Prof. Dunajski said.

“How partial it is depends on the location. In some locations in the north, Russia, perhaps Kazakhstan, it was as much as 80 percent of the surface of the Sun that would have been covered by the moon,” the scholar said, specifying that “in Poland, in the UK it was between 15 percent and 20 percent.”

While partial eclipses occur two to three times a year, a total eclipse when the Sun and the Moon are aligned almost exactly is a rare event, TVP World’s guest said, stressing that, nevertheless, it was not TOO rare as it “still occurs once every 18 months.”

“Because most of the Earth’s surface is covered by oceans, it’s not anywhere that people can see it, so it is quite rare to see a total eclipse in Europe,” he said, adding that “in any given place there would be one about a couple of hundred years.”

“The next one we’ll have in Poland [or rather] you’ll have in Poland will be 2135,” TVP World’s guest said, adding that “only the healthiest of you viewers will have a chance to see it.”

Don’t look up… without glasses

The professor remarked that the next total eclipse that would be visible from the Earth’s surface was coming up next year (2023) in Indonesia, while in Europe, the next total eclipse would occur in 2026 in Spain, for instance. “That’s worth a go,” he said. “I’d put my money on Spain if I had to go by myself in 2026.”

The professor recounted how he was “told by a doctor many times… that I should not be looking straight at the Sun.”

“You can get special eclipse glasses or use a pinhole. It is true that the intensity of light is extremely high and can damage your retina,” the scholar stressed.

