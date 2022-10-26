Rock Rachon 25.10

Western countries accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. The report was issued as Moscow evacuated civilians from a city in the south of Ukraine in anticipation of a significant escalation.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into the occupied Kherson region, Russian MoD Sergei Shoigu called Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them that Moscow was suspecting Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”.

The first guest of the episode was Douglas London, Adjunct Associate Professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service and a 34-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency’s Clandestine Service.

He was asked about the decision making process of the ex-KGB agents that run Russia, “Putin was raised as a cold war era KGB officer… he is not driven by the same issues of right and wrong as we might see it… he is fundamentally looking at ways of preserving his power. He believes that he is the victim of a world order that oppresses Russia.”

The second guest on Rock Rachon was retired United States Air Force brigadier general and a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, Robert S. Spalding III.

Having authored the book War Without Rules: China’s Playbook for Global Domination,

Mr Spalding was asked about the incident concerning former Chinese President Hu Jintao being unexpectedly escorted out of Saturday’s closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress.

“Everything official in China is highly scripted… it was clearly done on purpose… Jintao was forced from the stage, basically the message was don’t mess with Xi Jinping… they’ve had a complete purge of any dissenting voices… China is returning to the very strict days when Mao was in charge.”

The final guest on the show was Matthew Tyrmand, a Polish-US journalist.