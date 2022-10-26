LIVE: 245th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a

pledge to retake the city of Kherson, the loss of which would be

a big setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wants to

speed up decision-making in the military campaign in Ukraine.

07:22 CEST



[email protected]Ua: “We fight terrorists every day. Those who kill civilians, bomb cities, destroy the lives of 🇺🇦. As a result of the missile attack, 2 people were killed in #Dnipro incl a pregnant woman, victims were hospitalized. We will never forgive. Retaliation will be fair.” pic.twitter.com/CocUnx4htb

— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) October 26, 2022