Two congresswomen to ‘feminize, reforest, indigenize’ Brazil’s politics

Brazil’s most polarized presidential elections are taking place in a week’s time but two indigenous women are not disheartened about it, quite the contrary, they are ready to make their voices and the voices of their people heard in politics.

“The importance of indigenous women in politics is that they can break with racism and the absence in a Brazil that begins with us. They talk a lot about love for our country, but they don’t respect women. We arrived to feminize, reforest and indigenize politics,” Ms Xakriaba said.

The women in question are Congresswomen Celia Xakriaba, elected in the Minas Gerais state, and Sonia Guajajara, elected in the Sao Paulo state. Both of them feel they’ve got a mission and are ready to arrive at the federal congress.

“We have the mission to articulate the executive power to retake the demarcation of [indigenous] lands in Brazil, which was paralyzed by the government of [Jair] Bolsonaro,” Ms Guajajara said during a forum with other indigenous women in the federal capital city of Brasilia.

President Bolsonaro has found himself under fire from indigenous groups over the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, invasions of indigenous lands and violence against their peoples during his term. The congresswomen have been upfront about their opposition to Bolsonaro and their support for leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his rival in the bid for the presidency.

Ms Xakriaba and Ms Guajajara made it explicit that they would deliver on their agenda no matter who ends up in the presidential armchair.

Instead of wearing traditional office clothes, they arrived in their traditional garments, headpieces, face painting, and jewellery, which was what Ms Xakriaba had announced they would do.

“If we talk of the low presence of women in politics and underrepresentation of women in politics, after the 2022 elections, we have 18 percent of women in politics. In Congress, our most significant increase was in 2018 with 15 percent and then we passed to 18 percent. There are still very few women, and the majority are white. So if we look at women of colour, especially black and indigenous women, that underrepresentation is even more concerning,” the coordinator of the Diversity and Inclusion program at Getulio Vargas Foundation Ligia Fabris told Reuters, adding that Ms Xakriaba and Ms Guajajara would not have an easy job ahead next year.

“It will undoubtedly be a challenging experience. The women arriving in 2023 [to Congress] after the 2022 elections will not have it easy… That is why they need to be well connected to their groups, the groups of people within the societies where they were elected, because that is a message to society that understands something needs to change. Something deeply rooted in our society needs to be transformed,” she felt.

General elections were held on October 2, 2022, in Brazil to elect the president, vice president, the National Congress, the governors, vice governors, and legislative assemblies of all federative units, and the District Council of Fernando de Noronha. The ballot did not single out a president, nor governors in some states, in the first round, which is why a runoff election was scheduled for October 30, 2022, for these offices.