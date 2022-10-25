Pulse of Culture 25.10

In this edition of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Agata Konarska zooms in on World Opera Day.

Established on the birthdays of the most famous opera and operetta composers George Bizet and Johann Strauss, World Opera Day is celebrated this year under the theme “Unboxing Opera”. By doing so, it encourages us to look at this fascinating art form from outside the traditional box, taking it out of the stereotypical theatre mindset and making a step towards the audience.

One of the festival’s international initiatives is “Opera Vision”. In seven cities: Helsinki, Lviv, London, Rome, San Francisco, Warsaw, and Washington DC, artists will be performing the 1923 Ukrainian opera “The Golden Crown”. You can also be part of the celebration online: on all social media platforms, internet users and music lovers from all around the world will be connecting with hashtags #worldoperaday and #unboxingopera.

This episode also featured news on next year’s 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso with world museums already displaying his works – among them the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

Other events covered in this episode include the VIIth Rubinstein Piano Festival in Łódź taking place on the 155th anniversary of the birth and 14th anniversary of the death of world-famous Polish pianist Artur Rubinstein, Charles Gaines’ latest installation “The American Manifesto”, and the “Light the Candle of Remembrance” action commemorating the Polish victims of Nazi-German terror during the first months of WWII.