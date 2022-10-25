Tusk slams ruling party’s proposal on state companies management

Commenting on the legislation Tusk said on Tuesday that it could be called "a long-term feeding programme” for board members."

Tomasz Wojtasik/PAP

Poland’s opposition leader, Donald Tusk, has savaged a bill submitted by ruling party MPs that aims to freeze the membership of the management and supervisory boards of some state-controlled companies.

On Monday, the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, received a draft amendment to an act on state property management and the rules determining the remuneration of persons managing certain companies.

Under the amendment, prepared by MPs from the ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), the dismissal of management and supervisory body members of companies of strategic importance to the state and local security may only take place after obtaining the consent of the Strategic Security Council.

According to the proposed amendment, the term of office of the supervisory and management bodies of fuel concern PKN Orlen, energy and fuels operators PERN, PSE, and Gaz-System as well as pharmaceutical company Polfa Tarchomin should last five years to “increase the stability” of their management.

Commenting on the legislation Tusk said on Tuesday that it could be called “a long-term feeding programme” for board members.”

“They are preparing a law that is to guarantee them … long-term sinecure, positions, high salaries, real estate… regardless of the result of the elections, regardless of who will form the Polish government, who will be responsible for Polish affairs,” Tusk said.