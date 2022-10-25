Romania plans to expand Black Sea military presence, cooperation

Romania will speed up defence developments and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential provocations connected to Russia’s war in Ukraine that may take place in the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said.

The Black Sea is a crucial waterway for the shipment of grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

In the eight months since Russia began its invasion, Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria have been left with the burden of having to defuse mines drifting in the Black Sea.

“Proposals to counter potential threats to maintain peace in the Black Sea region and avoid conflict expansion were analysed,” the council said in a statement.

The proposals include strengthening Romania’s armed forces, speeding up military development programs, hosting more NATO exercises on its soil, boosting talks with Black Sea neighbours and developing interconnection projects in the extended Black Sea region, the statement said.

European Union and NATO member Romania shares a 650-kilometre (400-mile) border with Ukraine, is host to a US ballistic missile defence system and, as of this year, has a permanent alliance battle group stationed on its territory.

Some 2.65 million Ukrainians have fled to Europe through Romania since the start of the war.