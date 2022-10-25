Poland to work with US experts to improve cancer care

Under the deal, experts from NCCN will share their expertise and international experience to help improve Poland-specific clinical practice guidelines for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures as called for in Poland’s National Cancer Strategy.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Poland will have access to proven standards for cancer care through collaboration with experts from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), a US cancer guidelines organisation.

Polish health minister, Adam Niedzielski, signed a cooperation agreement with NCCN, in Washington on Tuesday.

Under the deal, experts from NCCN will share their expertise and international experience to help improve Poland-specific clinical practice guidelines for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures as called for in Poland’s National Cancer Strategy.

Niedzielski told reporters after signing the agreement that “it will allow for wider implementation in Poland of proven cancer treatments.”

“American centres can boast that they represent the highest level in the world. We translate these procedures, adapt them to our conditions and ensure that the patient who will be treated in the national cancer network will be treated according to the best standards in the world,” he said.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network is an alliance of 32 leading cancer centres across the United States, most of which are designated as comprehensive cancer centres by the US Government’s National Cancer Institute.