Eastern Express 25.10

In this episode of Eastern Express, the focus is on the bilateral relations between Russia and Iran as many countries distancing themselves from the criminal Moscow regime, including China.

Many countries have turned away from the regime in Moscow, denying it any kind of support. Some countries, like China, have resorted to limited political support, as they attempt to evade being hit by Western sanctions. But then, countries that have already been living under the influence of US sanctions for years have less to fear in this regard.

Iran’s relations, for instance, are a case in point. Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Tehran have significantly strengthened their military and economic cooperation. Bilateral grain trade between Russia and Iran has increased by 10 percent since the beginning of the war and hence they should be regarded as a profound threat to the rest of the world, especially the West.

According to intelligence analysts, Iranian drone experts are providing support for Russia in Ukraine and in Belarus. Some Iranian trainers were spotted in Russian-occupied Crimea. Additionally, Iran is being accused of supplying Moscow with military equipment. Some of the Ukrainian cities are being constantly shelled by Iranian-origin unmanned aerial vehicles.

Although Iran claims it has never supplied to any side of the conflict, evidence from Kyiv and Mykolaiv reveals something completely different. Iranian drones regularly fall on many Ukrainian cities and this is significantly complicating Iran’s international relations, among others, with the US.

Iran is continuing to supply Russia with combat drones, most notably the Shahed-129 suicide drones as well as ground-to-ground ballistic missiles.

Recently the Iranians have reached another agreement with Moscow on the matter, although Tehran denies the supplying of Russia militarily. The U.S. and the UK have consequently imposed sanctions on Iran over its arms supplies to Russia, and the EU is preparing to impose similar sanctions.

The military cooperation between Russia and Iran, the latter being a traditional enemy of Israel, may affect the attitude of Tel-Aviv towards the parties of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

However, significant changes in this regard are not expected before the upcoming parliamentary elections in Israel, which will be held on November 1. This is because 1/9 of the population of Israel belongs to the so-called Russian electorate – Israeli nationals of Russian descent. Moreover, Israel knows that Russia still has the tools to significantly endanger Israel’s security through organisations like Hezbollah.

On the infrastructure front, Iran announced Monday that it had signed a contract with Russia to supply 40 turbines for gas pipelines.

The problem with the turbines pumping Russian gas first surfaced in July, when a dispute between the West, particularly the German government, and Russia arose during a maintenance issue. Iran’s support for Russia in the war against Ukraine is somewhat contrary to its interests and is seemingly the result of the Raisi government’s ideological viciousness and diplomatic ineptitude.

The benefits of arms cooperation with Russia will be secondary for Iran, exacerbating internal and external problems. Russia, on the other hand, will find it harder and harder to walk the tightrope between Israel and Iran, potentially adding even more problems on Putin’s long list of blunders.

