Russian goal is genocide of Ukrainian people: expert

The TVP World’s guest was Mykhailo Samus, the chief of the New Geopolitics Research Network, who spoke about the energy crisis in Ukraine caused by the recent Russian targeting of critical infrastructure.

The obvious goal of the Russians is to cause the genocide of Ukrainian people, said Mr Samus.





Mr Samus also described the situation in the cities after the attack on power plants. He pointed to huge problems in transportation and electricity supply occurring at the moment.





Watch the full interview to see more.