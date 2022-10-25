Polish president congratulates new UK PM on appointment

James Manning/Pa Wire/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the United Kingdom’s new prime minister.

Sunak was appointed as prime minister by King Charles on Tuesday morning. He replaces Liz Truss, who resigned after 45 days in office and he has also become the leader of the ruling Conservative Party.

“My warmest congratulations to @RishiSunak on becoming UK’s Prime Minister,” the Polish president wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I am looking forward to our meeting and co-operation and wish you success in your endeavours,” Duda added.

Referring to Poland’s and the UK’s strong support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Duda wrote: “Poland and the UK are steadfast allies and are standing together against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”